HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – In one week, students in Hartford will be going back to school.
Supplies aren’t cheap, and this can be a stressful time for families.
On Monday, the city eliminated as many obstacles as possible by hosting a supply driver at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.
Thousands of families showed up for supplies, haircuts, and immunizations were provided.
The back to school drive was a way for the schools to connect with families while also sending the message that learning matters.
“That’s what’s most important. We want to make sure that our students, from the very beginning, our little ones all the way to high schoolers remain engaged in the education process,” said Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres, Hartford Public Schools.
Parents and students were very engaged and grateful for the event.
“It’s wonderful, I think it’s real good,” said Diane Reynolds.
Backpacks were gone in a couple of hours, so the schools handed out vouchers for them for the rest of the day.
The school district is also looking for donations. Anyone with extra supplies is urged to bring them to the headquarters on 960 Main Street.
