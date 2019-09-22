NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Thousands of people poured in to the Hardware City on Sunday afternoon to witness the Polish President and the First Lady of Poland make their first visit to Connecticut.
For weeks, New Britain prepared to welcome Poland’s President, Andrzej Duda and his wife, the First Lady of Poland, Agata Kornhauser-Duda to the city.
On Sunday, officials and residents were present as the city rolled out the red carpet as the country’s leader met with people from across Connecticut.
Excitement grew in the park as people anxiously waited to catch a glimpse of Polish President Duda.
Channel 3 spoke with people who said his visit symbolized the strong ties between Poland and the state of Connecticut, especially New Britain.
“We are so honored the president of Poland and his wife visited, so I’m glad to be here,” said Bogusia Gladys, of Plainville, said.
From the moment Polish President Duda’s motorcade arrived at Walnut Hill Park, the fanfare began.
“This is a proud moment, specifically, because a sitting president from a foreign nation acknowledges that the New Britain community, the Connecticut community — the Polish expats, let’s call it — is very important to Poland,” said Michael Gwara, of Hartford, said.
The visit highlighted the bond between Poland and Little Poland, a business area home to Polish businesses tucked within the Hardware City.
Earlier in the day, President Duda and his wife attended mass at Holy Cross Church. Later, a who’s who of state and local leaders delved into the ceremonial grandeur at the park.
“Well, he elaborated on how our — said a few things — about the importance of Polish history and American history,” said Stan Jankowsk, of Farmington, explained. “How Poles fought for American independence, the business is thriving, American business in Poland are thriving.”
President Duda’s trip to the United States is not over. Next, he is expected to attend an upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.