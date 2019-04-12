NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- On Saturday, a water lantern festival will be held in Newington.
The Hartford Water Lantern Festival is happening at Mill Pond Park in Newington, and almost 4,000 lanterns have already been sold.
Town officials said they are blown away by how many people will be attending.
“We thought they’d sell maybe 100 or 200 lanterns well they sold 200 lanterns the first week so it’s been crazy,” said Bill DeMayo, superintendent of Newington Parks and Recreation.
The festival will feature 17 food trucks, a beer and wine garden, and a concession stand.
A company out of Utah is putting up the festival that takes place all cross the country.
So far 3,700 lanterns sold and apparently, they’re flying off the shelves.
People can buy them online or at the park on Saturday.
“Way exceeding our expectations and now you know at night can you imagine having all these lit rice lanterns biodegradable be placed in honor of someone memorializing or celebrating someone’s life,” DeMayo said.
The weather will be nice, and if you’re coming bring a lawn chair or bring a blanket.
Parking is limited, so a shuttle will take people back and forth from Newington High School.
As for how many people, the town expects 10,000 people for the water lantern festival.
