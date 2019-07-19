NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- For folks heading to New Haven on Saturday for the city’s free concert on the green, the Elm City wants to make sure you’re prepared for the heat.
Lisa Lisa, who had a couple of hits in the 1980s, will take the stage Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and the city says it’s expecting anywhere from 7,000 to 10,000 spectators.
Because of the heat and humidity on tap for the weekend, the city says it will have extra police, firefighters, and park staff on hand.
The city is also reminding concertgoers to wear light, loose fitted clothing, and drink plenty of water to hydrate.
“Some people have those little portable fans, you see them, all those things make a difference, but again, I will emphasize again the need to stay hydrated that’s going to be number one,” said Rick Fontana, of New Haven Emergency Management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.