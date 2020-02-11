GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – Thousands of people are fighting back against the demolition of a mill that was built more than two centuries ago.
This is a battle that’s happened before in Glastonbury, business development versus historic preservation, but the town manager is holding out hope for a compromise.
The old Hartford Manufacturing Cotton Mill was building the early 1800s in the section of Glastonbury that is now known as Cotton Hollow.
The ruins are located at the end of a popular hiking trail, but the structure could disappear in the very near future.
The owner of the land the mill sits on is private property and the current owner, Amy Rio, is trying to sell it.
Neighbors claim Rio recently began preparing to demolish the old mill. Town Manager Richard Johnson would not confirm that, but says he recently alerted Rio that she can’t demolish the property without a special permit.
The law is designed to help owners of historic structures work out compromises with town leaders.
Rio is expected to discuss the issue at a town council meeting, but more than 4,000 people have signed a petition against the proposal organized by Wesley Harris.
Harris, along with local historian, Doctor Brian Chiffer, will ask town council and Rio to figure out a solution that works for everyone and that preserves the mill.
“I think it’s so important to hang on to it because as we start to lose the physical reminders of the past and especially our town history as they start to get replaced by new developments and things like that, we start to forget our own history,” Harris said.
Channel 3 reached out to Rio, but did not receive a response.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at town hall.
