NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Around Easter every year, the line of people snakes out of the door at Martin Rosol's in New Britain.
Thousands of people travel from all over New England to get their Easter kielbasa.
Dave Bauchiero of Southington said he knows to get to the business early in the days leading up to the holiday.
"I've been doing this for the past 25 years," Bauchiero said.
Martin Rosol opened the business back in the 1920s.
Since then, it has become a family tradition for many that's been passed on from generation to generation.
"[I] come here every year!" said Diane Grady of Cromwell. "I get one smoked, one fresh."
During this time of year, the business told Channel 3 that it can sell anywhere from 100 to 150,000 pounds of kielbasa.
"We do make a special Easter spice mix," said Teddy Rosol, general manager. "It's smoked, fully cooked. Customers can have it for appetizers or main meal."
Teddy Rosol said his employees try to get customers through the line as quickly as possible.
"I think they come here expecting a wait and they make friends in line, they know what to expect," he said.
Those in line on Friday told Channel 3 that they didn't mind the wait.
"When I got here and heard 63, I got excited," said Aaron Williams of Windsor Locks.
The business said there's still time to get some.
"Come on down because there are nice people in line, [a] nice atmosphere in there, [and it] can't beat it at Easter time," said Christine Reynolds of New Britain.
Martin Rosol's is open on Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
