MASHANTUCKET, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut’s two gaming casinos, Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods are up and running.
Shuttered by the pandemic for 76 days, Foxwoods is welcoming guests again.
During the downtime, they’ve been busy installing high tech HVAC sanitizing systems, Plexiglas barriers at smaller tables, and constantly cleaning slot machines.
They also have a thermal scanner that reads guests’ temperatures when they walk in the door.
Hand sanitizers were seen throughout the complex, including the Tanger Outlet Mall.
“I think they’re doing a great job. It’s clean, they’re keeping people at an appropriate amount of distance,” said Kerri Lapponese.
Floors are marked throughout the property, including the restaurants that are take-out only.
“The culinary team has been through extensive training for the COVID-19 protocols. I’m confidence we are ready to be bigger and better than before,” said Robb Brunelle, director of culinary.
There are electronic signs throughout the casino, reminding guests not to congregate, wash their hands, and give everyone their space.
Many people said it was nice to get out.
Foxwoods says 7,000 visitors went to the casino on Monday, but at no time were there 2,000 guests on the property at the same time.
The hotels are taking reservations for next Monday.
