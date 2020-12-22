HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Thousands of people in Connecticut will be able to roll up their sleeves and get the COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected.
If everything goes well, a long list of people who are essential workers will be able to get the vaccine by the end of next month.
The recipients are considered part of Connecticut’s “1b” group and include all first responders, teachers, child care workers, food and agricultural employees, correctional staff, public transit workers, postal workers, grocery store staff, manufacturing workers and anyone over the age of 75.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he wants the entire group to have the ability to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine before Feb 1.
Registration is said to be straightforward. Employers will upload a list of employees who fit the criteria and then the recipient will be able to schedule an appointment online.
Lamont believes vaccinating educators in particular will make a big impact. A local high school math teacher who spoke with Channel 3 said getting the shots will allow everyone at her school to breathe a lot easier going forward.
“I really felt like our administrators were almost like the grim reaper,” said Wendy Lou Duong, Maloney High School in Meriden. “If they walked by, we were worried they were coming to inform us that someone was in quarantine.”
One of the reasons this is happening at a faster pace than expected is the approval of two COVID vaccines.
Pfizer’s was approved earlier this month.
Moderna’s started arriving at hospitals in Connecticut on Monday.
St. Francis Hospital in Hartford is scheduled to receive doses on Tuesday.
