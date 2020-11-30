(WFSB) - It was a wild weather day today.
Strong winds and heavy rain caused outages in many parts of the state.
At its peak, the storm caused about 35,000 outages.
Currently, there are about 17,000 customers without power and all that rain also caused damage.
Tonight in Hartford, a brick façade of an apartment building sheared away by the gusty wind and toppled to the ground below.
Amazingly, no one was hurt, but it was a clear indication of how powerful the heavy rain and wind had been.
The harsh weather also may have been to blame for a retaining wall on Memorial Boulevard in Bristol to collapse.
Around the state, downed trees and wires were a familiar sight, forcing people to lose power and roads to close.
Beyond the damage, there was also natural beauty.
In Madison, the winds kicked up the surf, causing majestic crashing waves.
Some college kids home on Thanksgiving break stopped by to see Mother Nature in action, something they miss about being home.
“I like seeing this kind of Madison, because we don’t get this kind of thing too often, but when we do, it's nice to see, because it's chaos," Madison resident Joseph Aurora tells us.
“To be honest, I’ve never seen a storm like this before and it’s kind of cool, and we just wanted to check it out," Madison resident Ken Nuzzi stated.
There are about fifty people who live in this Hartford apartment building and they are being put up in area hotels until the repairs are completed.
Meantime, as far as the power outages around the state, Eversource says crews will continue to work through the night to try to get electricity restored to as many people as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.