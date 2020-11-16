AVON, CT (WFSB) - Thousands of Eversource and United Illuminating customers woke up to no power on Monday morning.
As of 6 a.m. on Monday, 20,128 Eversource customers were without power, 349 of them in Avon. United Illuminating reported 210, mostly in Easton.
Several school districts also reported delays. See the list here.
Avon was one of the towns hit hardest by strong winds on Sunday night.
Branches and tree limbs down were brought down onto roads and properties.
Channel 3 has been monitoring conditions with the Chevy Early Warning Weather Tracker 2 all morning and saw a lot of dark areas where there’s no power, specifically along Darling Drive off of Route 44.
It’s been a busy morning for the Avon Volunteer Fire Department. Channel 3 saw them around town responding to calls.
Just down the road, the traffic light at the intersection of darling drive and Route 44 was not working. Drivers were urged to budget in some extra time due to debris that may be along back roads.
Overall, there haven’t been many issues on the roads.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
