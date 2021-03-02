VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Thousands of customers are without power following strong winds overnight.
Nearly 16,500 Eversource and United Illuminating customers across the state were without power as of 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
Eversource reported more than 330 outages in Vernon.
Driving was also hazardous on Tuesday morning due to downed tree limbs and debris. People were urged to be careful if they must head out the door.
Channel 3 was on Cedar Street right by Laurel Street in Vernon where some tree limbs are entangled in some power lines.
Sparks flew from the downed wires. Some larger flames came from them as well, along with a popping sound.
Several homes in the area lost power.
The fire department was on scene here.
Gov. Ned Lamont has activated Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol.
That means anyone in need of shelter can call 211.
