HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As many students have begun remote learning instead of going into the classroom, new numbers show thousands are staying disconnected from their schools.
Gov. Ned Lamont pushed for as much in-person learning as possible when classes resumed this fall, but the reality is schools aren’t going to end remote learning any time soon.
Now, school leaders are trying to figure out how to reach all students.
“We continue to hear that some students are not engaged, that is a conversation that is happening throughout the state,” said Hartford Superintendent of Schools Leslie Torres-Rodriguez.
A month and a half into the school year, and statistics show some students aren't logging on for remote learning.
Information from the Department of Education shows in early September, 4.6 percent of remote learners did not connect.
During the first week of October, 3.1 percent of remote learners, or 5,100 students, never logged on.
On Tuesday, Gov. Lamont emphasized on the 97 percent participating rate being seen right now, which is well above the 75 percent number from the spring.
Still, school officials are working to reach every student.
“It is beyond the phone calls, it is beyond the emails, it is also the home visits,” Torres-Rodriguez said.
Cities like Hartford and New Haven see more distance learning, with 60 percent of students in the 10 lower performing districts being remote only, well above the 33 percent statewide average.
The state has tried to help students in those districts with technology, including the donation of 144,000 laptops and free internet, but they face other obstacles.
“Perhaps it’s a housing insecurity issue, perhaps they need mental health support,” Torres-Rodriguez said.
Some parents say they opted for in-person or hybrid classes because remote learning is too difficult.
New Haven will start in-person classes in November, which will lower that percentage of students going remote only. But the challenge for any district is to stay open, as many schools have gone remote because of COVID-19 cases.
