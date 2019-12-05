SANDY HOOK, CT (WFSB) – A fund set up to help those who responded to the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School has been wiped out.
The question is, where did that money go.
Now, the organization responsible for that money is in the hot seat.
The fund was set up for first responders and teachers, those who were disturbed and even traumatized by what they saw at Sandy Hook.
The money came from donations, but more than $100,000 is gone.
“When you start out with $115,000 and on the books only pay out $12,000, and you only have $6,300 left, that’s a lot of money missing,” said Rep. Themis Klarides, Republican Minority Leader.
Republican lawmakers say they’re outraged that $103,000 donated to help first responders is now missing.
The money was intended to provide wage replacement for those unable to return to work for a period of time.
“We found it has actually disappeared back in late 2016 because two Newtown first responders with PTSD had their claims denied,” said Rep. Mitch Bolinksy of Newtown.
One police trooper was denied because when language was drafted, it erroneously covered only school personnel.
When lawmakers asked the Attorney General to investigate, they were told “we have no basis to believe that there has been any misuse or misapplication of the funds.”
But the Attorney General says they were only asked to look into the claim, not the missing money.
State auditors were then urged to look into it.
“We asked where is the remaining money and that’s when we were told they mixed it in with the rest of their funds,” said John Geragosian, state auditor.
The fund was managed by United Labor Agency, a charity controlled by the AFL-CIO.
Union attorneys say there will now be more oversight and they’ve replaced the $103,000.
“If light had not been shed, would we still be here today? That’s hypothetical, but I can tell you that when the AFL-CIO got wind of this, we made the fund whole again,” said Eric Chester, union attorney.
The union says no claim was denied to those eligible, and from now on, they’re going to keep donations separate from the operating funds.
Next Saturday, December 14, it will be 7 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook.
