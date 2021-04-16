BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) -- More than $16,000 has been raised for a man who was injured in a Branford shooting earlier this week.
A GoFundMe page was set up for Ashwin Patel. An eyewitness identified him as the victim who was injured in a Branford shooting that later turned into an hours-long standoff on Tuesday.
In an interview with Eyewitness News on Wednesday, Larry Stoup of Pepe’s Gulf station described the scene that unfolded the day before.
RELATED: Gunman involved in hours-long Branford standoff identified
He said when shots started ringing out, he ran to get his neighbor under cover after he had been struck.
“I saw Ashwin out front here at the pumps walking around the pumps, dazed. He says ‘Larry, I think I’ve been hit.’ I went out got him inside the building, fortunately he’s okay,” Stoup said on Wednesday.
The GoFundMe page has the goal of $20,000, and can be found by clicking here.
The incident unfolded just after noon on Tuesday in the area of Main Street and Cherry Hill Road. That's when police had received calls about shots being fired.
The suspect, identified as Matthew Walker, had barricaded himself inside a second-floor apartment and was firing shots out a window.
Police said possibly hundreds of rounds were fired from multiple guns, which were later found inside the apartment.
Several hours later, police said Walker was found dead inside the apartment.
A medical examiner said he died by suicide, from a gunshot to the head.
During a search of the home, police found several guns and multiple rounds of ammunition.
Police also said several cars, businesses, and homes were struck during the incident.
A motive is still unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.