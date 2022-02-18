HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – There is some great news for businesses in Downtown Hartford as thousands of workers are expected to return to office buildings in the next coming weeks.
Travelers and The Hartford say their employees will be returning to work.
The mayor says they feel like they are finally turning the corner.
On Friday The Hartford Financial Services Group and Travelers Insurance have announced their workers are heading back to their offices in just a few weeks.
Mayor Luke Bronin says the city is thrilled.
“It’s been a long two years where tens of thousands of employees who are normally working downtown everyday haven’t been here and we are thrilled and ready to welcome them back,” he said.
In a statement Travelers said some of their employees: “Have already started to come into the office on a voluntary basis, and beginning March 14, employees will be returning on a broader scale with the option of a hybrid work arrangement.”
The Hartford says their senior leaders will return March 21 and a great deal of their workers will return starting April 4.
Channel 3 reached out to Aetna on their return-to-work plan.
