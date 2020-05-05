NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A third Masks for CT giveaway got underway earlier than anticipated on Tuesday in New Haven.
Fifty-thousand masks are expected to be handed out by the time all is said and done.
The event was supposed to start at Science Park at 7 a.m. and run until around 1 p.m.
However, people started lining up around 4:30 a.m. To ease the congestion of vehicles, volunteers began handing out masks shortly after 6 a.m.
The address for the event is 4 Science Park, New Haven, CT.
All people have to do is drive up, pop the trunk and a bag with five masks will be placed inside.
In addition to Channel 3, the event is being put on by the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, Masks for Heroes, the United Way of Greater New Haven, Yale, and the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven.
"It's really their incredible philanthropy that got this grassroots operation started and the Jewish Federation is just so happy to participate," said Judy Alerpin, CEO of Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven.
With face coverings required in public places, New Haven's mayor says events like this and making sure everyone is covering their face can only help slow the spread of COVID-19.
"It's just so important for people to be wearing masks around the community. A lot of people are doing this, but not everyone is doing this. It is protecting your neighborhood, it's protecting your neighbors," said Mayor Justin Elicker, New Haven.
Last week, the first event handed out 50,000 masks at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford.
Vehicles were lined up well before the event even started.
A similar event was held at Naugatuck Valley Community College in Waterbury on Saturday.
Another 50,000 masks were handed out, along with 6,000 bottles of hand sanitizer.
While the first two events were strictly drive-thru, New Haven's will also have a space where people from the neighborhood can walk or bike up.
"This is something we've been pushing in New Haven at every site, making sure everyone has access, not just people with cars. We've done that at the testing sites," Elicker said.
To donate to the cause, head to the Masks for CT website here.
