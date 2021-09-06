NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- It’s a tradition each Labor Day where thousands of runners gather in the Elm City for the annual New Haven Road Race.
On Monday morning, 3,000 runners lacing up and participating in this year’s annual New Haven Road Race.
“It makes me happy and it’s a good exercise too,” said Roehl Vala, of East Haven.
Runners participated in the half marathon, 20k, 5k or half mile kid’s race.
“I enjoy the peace and being off technology and being in the moment. Just active meditation. It’s really good for the soul,” said Rhonda Vetere, of Greenwich.
The race started in 1978, and this year was the 43rd, bringing runners to the streets of downtown New Haven.
“Just a lot of tradition. Been coming here a long time. Love New Haven. Just good people that run it and it’s a lot of fun,” said Rob Testo, of Milford.
Tradition is what keeps Testo coming back to New Haven. This year, his 9-year-old son ran his first 5k.
Last year, the road race took place virtually because of the pandemic.
Organizers say it makes it extra special being able to gather in-person again this year.
“It’s nice to get out again and have people out here. It’s always a beautiful event and we’re happy to be back,” said Barry Rosner, who is on the board of directors for the New Haven Road Race.
About 200 students from the greater New Haven area volunteer with the race.
“We have so many volunteers who are not even runners and they really want to give back to New Haven,” said John Courtmanche, president emeritus for the New Haven Road Race.
Runners competing in the longer races began by the New Haven green and made their way through 11 different communities in the Elm City.
The race helps raise money for non-profit organizations in New Haven.
