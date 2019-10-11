HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Eversource Hartford Marathon races kick off on Saturday morning.
Most of the races, including the full marathon, half marathon, 5k and 26.2 mile relay start at 8 a.m.
The start for the wheelchair race is 7:55 a.m.
The Kids K and mascot invitational begin at 9:30 a.m.
The marathon, half marathon and relay start on Capitol Avenue and Washington Street. The 5k starts at Buckingham and Washington streets.
For a list of course maps, road closures and parking areas, head here.
Weather conditions for the day, per Channel 3's Early Warning Forecast Center, will be partly cloudy with some afternoon intervals of sunshine. Temperatures should be around 50 degrees at the start of the race but rise into the low-60s as the day progresses.
Check the full forecast here.
Abiyot Endale owns the Hartford Marathon record for the men. He set it in 2012 with a time of 2:15:35.
Ramilia Burangulova holds the female marathon record at 2:33:26, which she set in 2003.
The Hartford Half Marathon record for men is 1:02:41, which was set by Tim Ritchie in 2017.
For women, it's 1:11:18, set by Kim Smith in 2011.
The Charity 5k record on the men's side is 14:51, set by Dan Vassallo in 2016.
Amy Dedeau set the women's record in 2003 with a time of 16:47.
For more information on the race and spectator activities, head to hartfordmarathon.com.
