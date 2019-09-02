NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Thousands of runners will be pounding the pavement in New Haven on Labor Day.
The Faxon Law New Haven Road Race features a 20K championship, a half marathon, a 5K and a 20K relay.
Monday's event marks the 42nd running of the race.
The 20K race is a certified championship for USA Track and Field and attracts runners from all over the world.
Most of the races start at 8:30 a.m. near the New Haven green.
The event also features entertainment for children, including an inflatable fun zone and face painting.
An after-race party also takes place at Bar with discounts on pizza and beer.
For more information, check out the race's website here.
