HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Thousands of small businesses have been helped by the state's two grant programs.
On Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont joined David Lehman, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, Scott Dolch, executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association, and the owners of several small businesses participating in the state's Business Recovery Grant Program, to give an update.
Lamont and his team detailed how the state has doled out nearly $100 million in grants to help nearly 10,000 businesses.
The $50 million Connecticut Cares Small Business Grant program has approved 9,000 businesses for grants up to $5,000, and it still plans to approve 1,000 more.
The $35 million Business Recovery Grant program has already sent its checks out to more than 2,000 businesses.
When asked if more state help could be on the way, state officials said it depends on the next couple months.
"I think we're going to need to see, in my opinion, the March-April timeframe. I’m optimistic we're going to see a better operating environment and the weather's going to start to get better, so I do think that's the light at the end of the tunnel. But we're going to need to evaluate, is that the case in March or is more assistance needed,” Lehman explained.
Starting this week, business were able to apply for a second round of funds from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. However, many businesses told Channel 3 that it isn't enough.
Last month, Connecticut's restaurants made a desperate plea for help and said the industry was on the verge of collapse.
Hundreds of restaurants in the state have closed since the start of the pandemic.
