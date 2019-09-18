WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) - Tens of thousands of people are expected to head to West Springfield for Connecticut Day at the Big E.
Connecticut will take over the fairgrounds on Wednesday.
There will be plenty of food to sample.
The Connecticut building features pizza, hot and buttery lobster rolls, and a rotating selection of freshly-brewed craft beer from more than 30 Connecticut breweries.
Patrons can also learn about the history of maritime in the state, shop around and enjoy 12 hours of entertainment on Connecticut's front lawn stage. They can see the Savage Brothers Band, Coastal Chordsman and Jamie's Junk Show.
Channel 3 will be taking part in the festivities.
During the afternoon, fans can catch Eva Zymaris, Ayah Galal, Kevin Hogan and Channel 3's Weather Tracker 2 in the Connecticut Day Parade.
The parade is slated to begin at 5 p.m.
There are a few parking options to help fair goers avoid traffic construction. For more information, head to the Big E's website here.
