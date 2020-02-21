STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- More than 3,000 University of Connecticut students are expected to dance for 18 hours straight this weekend for the school’s annual HuskyTHON Dance Marathon.
The event has been held since 1999, raising millions of dollars since then.
Last year, HuskyTHON was recognized by Miracle Network Dance Marathon after a jump from raising $1,021,485.37 in 2018 to $1,328,402.19 in 2019.
This weekend, the event will raise money for Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.
“This year HuskyTHON pledged to ‘Brighten Tomorrow’ with the mission to better the lives of the kids, families, doctors, nurses, and staff at Connecticut Children’s as well as inspire their campus to use today to create an everlasting impact of the life of someone else,” a press release said.
HuskyTHON kicks off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, and goes until noon on Sunday.
It’s being held at the Hugh S. Greer Field House at UConn in Storrs.
For more information, click here.
