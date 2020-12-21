HARTFORD (WFSB) - New developments tonight on the coronavirus vaccine as thousands of people will be getting it earlier than they thought.
Connecticut will soon be opening it up to people in more industries.
On the day when the first doses of the Moderna vaccine are injected into the arms of Connecticut healthcare workers, here’s who’s next up for the coronavirus vaccine:
- First responders
- Teachers
- Child care workers
- Food and agricultural employees
- Correctional staff
- Public transit
- Postal workers
- Grocery store staff
- Manufacturing
- And those 75 or older
These are all part of phase 1b.
"Even with our masks, gowns, eye protection, gloves, we’re in close quarters with these people," Rocky Hill Ambulance Association Chief Joseph Grayeb said Monday.
Grayeb says more than 75 percent of his crew is interested in taking the vaccine. In fact, some already got their first doses.
"One of my chiefs already got vaccinated Friday, with the hospitals, in the next week or two we should all be getting our vaccinations."
Governor Lamont wants everyone in this phase to have the ability to get vaccinated by the end of January.
"I have four in-person classes and one distance learning class," Wendy Lou Duong said. "I really felt like our administrators were almost like the grim reaper. If they walked by, we were worried they were coming to inform us that someone was in quarantine."
Teachers are also part of the next phase and the Maloney High math teacher says getting the vaccine will bring some relief to at-risk faculty.
Now that the rollout is expanding, so does the registration process. For anyone in this group, this is how it’s expected to go.
One big group that’s left out in this 1b phase are those 65-74 years old.
They are being classified as phase 1c and that includes the governor.
"The way this will work, for employers in scope of phase 1b they will upload roster of employees to a system that will enable employees to go online, schedule an appointment, plug in zip code, find vaccination sites near by them, see what times are available and schedule appointments," Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe said Monday. "There will be a lot more info coming as we get closer to phase 1b end of January, early February."
