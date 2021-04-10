HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 24 hour vax-a-thon wrapped up in Hartford.
About 4,000 people got their COVID-19 shot through Trinity Health.
It was an early Saturday morning, but for David Hicks, it was his only free time to get the COVID shot.
"It's easier not having to drive an hour or two hours to go get a vaccine and the fact that it's 24 hours so you can come in when you are available, and it's on the weekend, which is great for me, because I work. It was very accommodating," Hicks tells us.
Hicks is one of about 4,000 people that got the vaccine through Trinity Health's 24 hour vax-a-thon, created with the goal of making it accessible for people when it comes to time and location.
"It's exciting. A lot of my family is from Jersey and it will give me a chance to see them once they get their vaccine," says Hicks.
Yishu Xue is in a similar time situation.
She's a UConn student who got some free time and came here to the Artist Collective in Hartford for her shot.
"It's relieving to get a vaccine and see some kind of hope to get back to office and see people," said Xue.
People and places. Xue is most excited to finally travel.
"This year, I am going to travel a lot. [What are some of those places you want to go to?] Yellowstone, Puerto Rico, and maybe Chicago for a friend," stated Xue.
Trinity Health's vax-a-thon at the Artists Collective in Hartford is the turning point for many.
"It’s been tough, because I live alone. Hopefully the beginning of the end of this," Windsor resident Steven Masce stated.
Volunteer Cherelle Rozie said this vax-a-thon is personal for her.
"I survived COVID along with my siblings so experiencing it, but also getting the vaccine myself and hopefully protecting those around me in the future was really important," explained Rozie.
Today's 24 hour appointment and walk-up event had a goal of getting as many people vaccinated as possible.
With about 270 regional volunteers, this event was a turning point for medical officials.
It served as an example of the type of accessibility the community might need more.
"Giving us the opportunity to get back to what I would think is some level of normalcy for all of our communities, so I think that's what's really important, because we don't want to go back to what we experienced this past year," Lisa Zapatka, regional chief nursing officer for Trinity Health, added.
The event was made possible in-part from a $50,000 donation from three community partners, including Fairview Capital Partners, Inc., Fairview “ALL IN” Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, and the JoAnn and James Price Fund for Community Safety at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.
As of Friday evening, Connecticut has administered more than 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 883,000 people across the state are fully vaccinated so far.
Vaccination information for the rest of the state, including how to register and clinic locations, can be found here.
