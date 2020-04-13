Communities across the state are bracing for potential power outages and damage on Monday.

As of 3 p.m., Eversource reported 36,060 outages across the state. United Illuminating reported 516 without power. 

Both Eversource and United Illuminating announced over the weekend saying they’re prepared. Eversource acknowledge the fact that many of their customers are at home because of COVID-19, relying on their services and power.

United Illuminating also issued an important warning, saying if people see a line worker, contractor, or essential employee, they should not be approached while they’re working and to maintain a safe distance.

Reports of damage:

Colchester

Middeltown Road and Windham Road are closed due to the weather 

Enfield

Trees and utility wires are on down on Moody Road near George Wood. A police cruiser and civilian car were trapped underneath the wires. Both the officer and other driver were not injured. 

Rocky Hill

New Britain Avenue by Cobey Road will be shut down for tree and power lines across the road

Simsbury

Bushy Hill Road is closed between Climax Road and Bushy Hill Lane due to a fallen tree. 

Tolland

Old Post Road closed near the 600 block due to trees and wires down

Trees and wires down have closed the 600 block of Old Stafford Road 

Watertown

A tree fell onto a home on Hickory Lane. Minimal damage was reported to the house

Middlebury Road near Cherry Avenue is closed

Area of 317 Hamilton Avenue is close 

Wethersfield

A tree fell onto a house on Ridge Road 

West Hartford 

Route 185 is closed near Tumblebrook Lane after a tree fell. 

If you see a downed wire or line, do not go near it, instead call 911.

