(WFSB) -- Thousands of people across the state are without power due to what Winter Storm Yoshi has brought overnight.
Saturday night’s snow transitioned into sleet and freezing rain, which let to power lines being coated with ice.
As of about 1 p.m. on Sunday, Eversource was reporting more than 12,000 customers to be without power, many in Waterbury, Bethany, Monroe, and Newtown.
See the full list of Eversource outages here.
United Illuminating reported about 7,000 to be without power, many in New Haven.
See the full list of UI outages here.
Winter Storm Yoshi moved into the state Saturday night, and brought snow before transitioning to a wintry mix and rain.
That wintry mix included sleet and freezing rain, which iced up trees and power lines across parts of the state.
Some tree branches were down in parts of Meriden, on Gypsy Lane, South Broad Street and Crown Street Extension.
In Vernon, police said Route 30 was closed between Meadowlark and West Street around 10:30 a.m. due to downed wires. Part of the road has since reopened.
In Middletown on Sunday morning, trees were coated with ice and in one case a limb came down on top of a truck.
Some coastal flooding was also being reported in Norwalk and Old Saybrook.
Stay with Ch. 3 for the latest on Winter Storm Yoshi.
