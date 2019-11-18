OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A threat of violence led to an arrest and a search of homes for drugs in Old Saybrook.
Old Saybrook police said the search happened on Bokum Road late Sunday night.
They said the arrest involved someone who threatened to "kill a person with a firearm."
The result was a narcotics search of several homes.
No other details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.