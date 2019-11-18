Old Saybrook search

Old Saybrook police said the search happened on Bokum Road early Monday morning.

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A threat of violence led to an arrest and a search of homes for drugs in Old Saybrook.

Old Saybrook police said the search happened on Bokum Road late Sunday night.

They said the arrest involved someone who threatened to "kill a person with a firearm."

The result was a narcotics search of several homes.

No other details were released.

