HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A threat made at a school in Hartford on Tuesday has been labeled as a case of 'swatting.'
According to police, the Sports & Medical Science Academy received a threat of firearm violence.
The school is located on Huyshope Avenue.
Police said the threat came from a person using a computer-generated app.
After investigating and doing a sweep of the school, police said this appears to be a case of swatting, which is another way to phrase a false report.
Officers, detectives and specialized units were called to the scene.
The Emergency Response Team said it was searching the building from bottom to top, according to police.
According to police, the call was encrypted and the person claimed to have a gun with intent to harm himself and others inside the school.
"It takes a toll on everybody here, from the parents, to the police officers, to the students themselves, to the facility. We don't take this lightly at all," said Lt. Paul Cicero, Hartford Police Department.
K9's did a final sweep of the building before students were finally dismissed.
"We just want to make sure our students and our staff are able to dismiss in a way that is comfortable to them," said Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, Hartford Public Schools.
Some parents were waiting outside for their students to be dismissed.
"I came out here and I saw my dad waiting for me and I was relieved because I was able to see him again," said Areli Negreros, a student.
Police are continuing to investigate this incident.
