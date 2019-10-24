PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) - A threat made by an elementary school student in Putnam was investigated by police.
Police determined, however, that the threat at Putnam Elementary School was not credible.
However, extra police patrols were added to the school's campus on Thursday.
According to superintendent Daniel Sullivan, the threat was made by a 5th grade student on Wednesday.
"Upon receipt of this information, the Putnam Police Department initiated an investigation into the matter," Sullivan said in a letter to the school community. "That investigation has been completed and they determined that no credible threat was made."
Sullivan said he and principal Kate Colavecchio spoke with the class on Thursday morning.
"During that conversation we made it clear that we always want students to feel safe at school and reminded them that they should never hesitate to report comments or behaviors that concern them," he said.
No other details about the case were released.
Putnam police encouraged anyone with information to contact them at 860-928-6565.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.