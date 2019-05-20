HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A warm Monday made for the potential for severe weather during the afternoon and evening hours.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Litchfield County, but has since expired.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole said the Storm Prediction Center put northwestern Connecticut in the slight risk category. The rest of the state is a step lower, in the marginal risk category.
Storms started popping up across the state around 3 p.m. on Monday, bringing heavy downpours.
"A strong south to southwesterly flow will continue to pump unseasonably warm air into the state," Cole said. "Highs should exceed 85 degrees [Monday] afternoon in inland Connecticut."
Monday could potentially be the warmest day since Oct. 10 when Bradley International Airport recorded a temperature of 85.
It's a cold front that taps into the humid air and creates the potential for the afternoon and evening storms.
The front creating that activity will swing into the state from the northwest. Storms are expected to fire up until about 7 p.m. from northwest to southeast.
"It's a cold front that's capturing this warm and sticky air and setting the stage for the possibility of some strong and even severe thunderstorms," Cole said.
Heavy rain, gusty winds and hail may be products of the storms.
Cooler air will develop afterward and temperatures may dip back into the mid-50s.
Tuesday appears to be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the low-to-mid 70s. However, there will be a strong breeze.
Wednesday starts out cool and sunny, but turns cloudy with highs in the 70s.
