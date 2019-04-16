WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A potential threat was investigated at Conard High School in West Hartford Tuesday morning.
Officers said they were on the scene after a 211 report stated a teen was at the school with weapons and wanted to harm others and himself.
The report was false, school officials later confirmed.
Police swept the building and determined there was never any danger.
School officials posted a letter to the Conard High School website:
Good Morning,
Conard High School is dedicated to maintaining a strong partnership with parents in our effort to provide the very best education for students. Key to that partnership is open communication. For this reason, I want to make you aware of an incident that occurred this morning at Conard. At approximately 8:00 a.m., I was informed by WHPD that a call was made to 211 making a false claim that a student in the building was in possession of weapons. No other information was provided and police responded immediately. Security and administrators were dispatched throughout the building per protocol and bells were held until the building was deemed secure.
Per WHPD protocol, police responded and performed an additional sweep of the building. They have determined that the call was made by a former student who no longer attends Conard, and is no longer in the country. At no time were students in any danger. We're grateful for our partnership with WHPD and appreciate the cooperation of both students and staff. Thank you for entrusting your child to our care. Please contact me should you have any questions.
Julio Duarte
Principal
Conard High School
Captain Michael Perruccio of the West Hartford Police Department released a statement in a news release.
"We have reason to believe the phone call to 2-1-1 originated from outside the United States and are looking at a juvenile suspect," Perruccio said. "This case is open and active and there is no further information to release at this time."
