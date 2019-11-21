PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - What was described as an "isolated threat allegation" led to a police presence at Plainville High School on Thursday.
According to Superintendent Steve LePage, the allegation became a rumor that spread quickly over social media.
"We have no heightened concern of safety or wellbeing of our students," LePage said." Based on the reported threat, we added police presence at the high school to calm any potential anxieties of parents and students as they arrived at school."
He also said that the threat was investigated by police and determined not to be of any concern to student safety.
A letter was also sent to parents around 5 a.m. on Thursday to explain the reason behind the added police.
"I was at the high school with the high school administrative team to greet students, reassure them if they had any concerns, and to hopefully help them to shift focus from this rumored threat to doing what they should be doing in school, learning and enjoying their years in high school," LePage said.
LePage promised that school officials will continue to remain vigilant of any potential threats.
There's no word on who made the threat or if police have a suspect in mind.
