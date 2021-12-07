HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A threat has led to a lockdown at Eli Whitney Technical High School in Hamden.
This is the second day in a row that the school has gone into lockdown mode due to a threat.
Police received reports of a threat made just after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
State police responded to the school as well as Hamden police.
No further details were released.
