NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Two schools in New Britain went into a lockdown mode Wednesday morning due to a threat.
According to the school district, the threat was made in the community, however specific details were not immediately available.
The lockdowns were in place at Smalley Elementary and New Britain High School, but they have since been lifted.
There was no danger at any time to any of the schools, officials said.
