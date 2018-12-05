EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) -- School buses were delayed in East Haddam on Wednesday afternoon following the report of a threat.
According to an email sent out to parents by the school district, the social media threat said a school bus from the high school would “blow up.”
A school official said the bus in question was taken out of service immediately, which caused the delay on Wednesday.
All students have since been bussed home.
Police are investigating the threat at this time.
According to school officials, transportation will resume on schedule Thursday with precautions in place.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
