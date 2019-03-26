ARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A school in Hartford has been locked down after a threat.
According to police, the Sports & Medical Science Academy saw a threat of firearm violence.
The school is located on Huyshope Avenue.
Police said the threat came from a person using a computer-generated app.
Officers, detectives and specialized units were said to be on the scene.
The Emergency Response Team is searching the building from bottom to top, according to police.
"We don't take chances and will treat every school threat as a critical incident until proven otherwise," Hartford police said on Twitter.
No other details were released.
