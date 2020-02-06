NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A threat was made toward a middle school in North Haven on Wednesday night.
Police said during the start of the school day the North Haven Middle School school resource officer was made aware by staff that students reported receiving a message via Snapchat and texts of a threat.
The threat was made on Wednesday night that the student was going to “shoot up” the middle school.
The school resource officer located the student and moved them to a secure location. A search was conducted, and no weapons were found on or near where the student was located.
Police said the student was removed from the school and was put in contact with professional resources. Officers also checked with the parents of the student to see if they had accessibility to weapons, but none were found.
No additional details were released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.