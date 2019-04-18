WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A threat was made towards a Wethersfield Stop & Shop on Thursday.
According to police, the threat was made to the location located at 1380 Berlin Turnpike.
Stop & Shop released a statement about the incident saying, “We closed the store out of an abundance of caution for our customers and associates, and we are co-operating with local police.”
Police did say what type of threat was called into the store.
This comes as day nine of striking is approaching for local Stop & Shops employees across the state.
