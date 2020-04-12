HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It’s Easter Sunday, typically a time to rock that new outfit at church, have an Easter egg hunt, then hang out with friends and family.
Plans have changed this year.
This is how many families will be taking in mass today: at home, on their couch, watching the Easter Day service on their tv.
Some families will head to church, but the experience will be similar to a drive in movie where everyone stays inside their car.
Religious services will look and feel a little different this year.
Churches are complying with social distancing guidelines to keep their congregation safe.
Many parishes have had to enter the digital age fast by offering online services through YouTube streaming, Facebook Live, and Zoom.
State officials are sending strong warnings about what’s done after those services.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says no one should be gathering in large groups with family and friends.
"This is not a time to let down our guard, so please, have your Easter dinner with the small family that’s under your roof already. Don’t invite extended family over. Remember, that’s particularly important for your older loved ones and remember, if we’re going to slow this down, it’s by working together to eliminate the opportunities for the virus to spread," stated Mayor Bronin.
