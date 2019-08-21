HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An Early Warning Weather Alert is in effect as storms, which could be strong to severe, move across the state Wednesday afternoon.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the entire state until 9 p.m.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the storms are due to a warm front that's passing through southern New England.
Track any storms that pop up with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma placed most of New England, including all of Connecticut, in a “slight risk" area for severe weather.
A cluster of storms that began moving across the state around 12:30 p.m., bringing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain.
A strong storm moved through parts of Terryville and Bristol on Wednesday afternoon, leading to power outages.
At 2:30 p.m., Eversource reported more than 1,600 outages in Bristol. It quickly reduced to about 750 by 2:45 p.m.
See the latest outages here.
"Storms that develop will be capable of producing heavy rain, frequent lightning, damaging wind and somewhere in the region, a tornado cannot be ruled out," Dixon said.
The air is oppressively humid with dew points in the 70s. That means the atmosphere is loaded with moisture, which makes conditions ripe for downpours.
Showers and thunderstorms may linger into Wednesday night, but should gradually diminish.
The overnight hours will remain warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
"A cold front moves through late in the day [Thursday] that could touch off an isolated storm," Dixon said.
Otherwise, the sky will be partly sunny, and it’ll remain very warm and humid with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees.
The front will settle to the south of New England and a wave of low pressure will increase the chances for some showers Thursday night.
Temps will again dip into the 60s, but this time with some lower humidity.
"Behind the front, our weather trends cooler and less humid as we end the week," Dixon said.
Highs should be in the 80s and lows in the 50s.
The weekend also looks to be refreshing.
"A comfortably cool weekend is on tap," Dixon said. "Dry Saturday but then Sunday may feature more clouds than sun with a chance for a shower, but not a washout."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.