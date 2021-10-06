SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Firetown Road in Simsbury is closed to all traffic due to a potentially unsafe tobacco barn, police said.
The road is closed between Barndoor Hills Road and Holcomb Street until further notice.
Drivers should use Barndoor Hills Road and Holcomb Street to detour around this section of Firetown Road.
