NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Schools in North Stonington are dismissing early on Friday.
School officials confirmed to Channel 3 that the early dismissal is due to the weather.
A high wind warning is in place for New London County through Friday night.
Gusts of 60mph are possible in the area.
For more on the forecast, read here.
(1) comment
Seriously? Wind? What a bunch of candy a$$ sissies!
