MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - An increased police presence was reported at a technical high school in Manchester on Thursday.
According to state police, a student was in an "emotional crisis" which allegedly led to threats made against Howell Cheney Technical High School.
Troopers said they were informed by a family member around 6:45 a.m.
The student involved was riding a bus to the school at the time.
Troopers and Manchester police intercepted the bus and detained the student.
They said the incident was not related to a firearm or a gun threat. However, a knife was recovered.
The student was brought to an area hospital for evaluation.
They said there was no threat to the public.
Police said the investigation was in its early stages and that more information would be released when it becomes available.
