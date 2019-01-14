HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- An email threat prompted all Hamden schools to be placed in a “stay put” mode on Monday morning.
School officials said the “stay put” protocol was put into effect at all schools as a precaution where students remained in their classrooms.
The threat was made against Hamden High School “and other non-identified locations,” officials said.
Police are investigating and said they are still looking to see whether or not this had any connection to a threat that was made a few weeks ago.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.