MADISON, CT (WFSB) - A threat toward a student prompted stepped-up security at a high school in Madison on Thursday.
Superintendent Dr. Craig A. Cooke informed the school community that the threat was made through "electronic communications" and was toward a student at Daniel Hand High School.
School administrators were made aware of it on Wednesday night.
"The Madison police have investigated this concern and have taken action to ensure the safety of Daniel Hand students," Cooke said. "Daniel Hand administration and Madison Police will continue to work together to ensure student and staff safety. Madison Police will provide additional police presence at Hand [Thursday] as an additional precaution."
The superintendent said the safety and security of students and staff will always be the first priority.
"Thank you for your understanding and please be assured we have taken swift action to ensure this safety," he added.
No other details were released.
