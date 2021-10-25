WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) – An investigation is underway after some Amity Regional High School staff members and students received a threatening email Monday morning.
School officials said the email contained a threatening message, but didn’t release further details.
Woodbridge police are investigating.
Officials said they believe all students are safe at this time and that they will continue looking into the matter.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.