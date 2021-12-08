NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for the person that called in a fake threat to Norwalk High School.

This is the second threat that was made against the high school within the last week.

The threat forced officials to lock down the high school, as well as neighboring Naramake Elementary School and Nathan Hale Middle School.

Fortunately, in both cases, no threats were found.

Students were dismissed shortly after authorities searched the high school.

School officials later announced that all afternoon activities were cancelled.

In a statement, Mayor Harry Rilling says:

“I thank the men and women of the Norwalk Police Department for responding and investigating every incident. Please know we are going to utilize all available resources, including State and Federal law enforcement agencies, to determine the origins of these threats. This behavior is dangerous and it will not be tolerated. I am thankful these incidents have been hoaxes, but I understand the stress, anxiety, and potential trauma this is causing our students, staff, families, and community. Our Community Services Department is working closely with the Norwalk Public Schools to ensure appropriate support systems are in place.”

Anyone with any information on either or both threats is asked to contact Norwalk Police.