TORRINGTON (WFSB) - Firefighters are responding to a large fire at the Woodland Hills Apartments in Torrington Friday night.
According to officials, the fire was reported shortly after 9 p.m. and involved the rear porches of an 8-unit building.
Officials said there were initial reports of people still inside the building. Torrington firefighters mounted an aggressive attack and ensured all residents were evacuated.
A third alarm was declared shortly thereafter requesting mutual aid from surrounding towns.
Other responding departments included the Drakeville Volunteer Fire Dept., Torringford Volunteer Fire Dept., Harwinton Westside Volunteer Fire Department, Litchfield Volunteer Fire Department and Winsted Volunteer Fire Department.
Fire officials said 8 families, totaling about 30 people were displaced as a result of the fire. Red cross is assisting them Friday night.
There were no reports of injuries.
The State Fire Marshal was also called and is assisting in the investigation.
