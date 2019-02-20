Three people were arrested after invading a home in Danbury and stealing money.
Victims called police after they heard knocking at the door around 5 a.m. as they were getting ready for work. They initially ignored the knocking, but eventually opened the door and were confronted by two males and a female, who forced their way inside the apartment, according to police.
One suspect was carrying a large, kitchen-type knife and went in to a bedroom. The suspect stole approximately $1,200. As soon as they took the money, all three suspects left the apartment, according to police.
One of the residents of the apartment recognized the female suspect. After using this information, a further investigation proved the identity of the female, matching who the victim recognized.
After further investigation, police also identified the two male suspects. They confessed to the crime, according to police and all three were arrested.
Alexis “Koala” Brown, 27, of Niantic was arrested on Jan. 25 for Home Invasion, Larceny, Conspiracy to commit home invasion and conspiracy to commit larceny. She is set on a $25,000 bond.
Rowan “Krim” Kolamneo, 34, of Danbury was arrested on Feb. 1 on the same charges. He is set on a $100,000 bond.
Orlando “O” Cruz, 34, of New Haven was arrested on Feb. 14 on the same charges. He is also set on a $100,000 bond.
