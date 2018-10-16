WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police have arrested three people in connection to a 2017 double murder.
The double murder occurred on Wolcott street on November 22, 2017.
Clarence Lewis and Antonio Santos were both killed.
Arrest warrants were obtained for three 960 gang members.
Tahjay Love and Zaekwon McDaniel are incarcerated on unrelated charges and will be brought to Waterbury Superior court for warrant service. They will both be charged with two counts of murder and two counts of conspiracy at murder.
Gabriel Pulliam was taken into custody in Manchester on Tuesday and charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.
